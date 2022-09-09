The Williams Creek Fire, located 5 miles west of Orogrande, grew more than 3,000 acres Thursday and is currently burning 8,837 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Williams Creek and Twin Lakes fire information center.

Orogrande residents were swiftly evacuated Wednesday night for their safety. Because of gusting winds, firefighters had to retreat twice as the encroaching flames made a 5- to 6-mile push from the west side of Orogrande. The fire established itself in the Five Mile drainage and the smoke column carried heat and embers to the east of Orogrande into the Silver Creek and Quartz Creek drainages and into the old McGuire fire footprint.

