Age: 89
Title/occupation: Doctor of medical dentistry, retired.
Family: Wife, Martha G. “Peggy,” married for 67 years; four children, all living in the area; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Education: Kamiah High School, class of 1948; University of Idaho, bachelor of science, 1951; University of Oregon, doctorate, 1955.
Work history: 1955-57, U.S. Navy dentist; 1957-91, general practice dentistry, Lewiston.
Past/present professional involvements: Board of trustees for Idaho State Dental Association; local dental society president (twice); chairman of the Idaho state committee for revising the Dental Practice Act, 1963 and again in 1981; served on the state and national Laboratory Relations Council; one term as member of the Idaho State Board of Dentistry, two years as executive investigator and dental liaison.
Past/present regional involvements: Two terms on Lewiston Parks and Recreation Board; two terms on Nez Perce County Waterways Committee; Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board of directors; Kiwanis Club; Interlink volunteer; helped found Lewiston Habitat for Humanity; ombudsman, assigned to Life Care Center, under auspice of Area Agency on Aging.
Hobbies/interests: Has been “a fly fishing, airplane pilot, archery hunter and river runner over my time. Have been to Iceland twice for Atlantic salmon and caught a 110-pound tarpon on a fly down in Florida.”