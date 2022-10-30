There may not be many contested local races in north central Idaho this year, but statewide candidates are doing their best to spice up the ballot.
This is the first time in 20 years that all seven constitutional offices are being contested in the general election. That’s also how long it’s been since former Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard became the last Idaho Democrat elected to statewide office.
Will the D’s pull off any upset wins this time around?
That seems improbable, given that several Democrats on the ballot aren’t actively campaigning and are opponents in name only. If it does happen, it will likely be in the superintendent, attorney general or lieutenant governor race.
Here’s a brief rundown on each of the races, along with candidate websites where available:
Governor
Gov. Brad Little is seeking a second four-year term as Idaho’s top elected official. His campaign material emphasizes his record of lowering taxes, cutting regulations, investing in roads and other infrastructure and boosting public school funding.
Little’s oft-repeated goal is “to make Idaho a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, where our children and grandchildren choose to stay, and where those who have left choose to return.”
None of his four opponents in the Nov. 8 general election have previously served in public office. Nevertheless, they have firm opinions about how the state should be managed.
Independent candidate Ammon Bundy, for example, wants to eliminate property taxes and the individual income tax. He also pledges to “take back federal land in Idaho,” saying that will “open up entire new industries and near unlimited prosperity” for all Idahoans.
Paul Sand, a Libertarian candidate from White Bird, opposes the privatization of public lands.
Other policy positions Sand mentions on his website include his opposition to plastic recycling, support for the Snake River dams, support for free trade and opposition to military intervention.
Democrat Stephen Heidt, a retired teacher, describes himself as “an agent of change” who can make things better for Idaho families, while Constitution Party nominee Chantyrose Davison says she’s “fed up with partial truths and limited information.”
Campaign Finances:
Through September, Bundy had raised $297,000 and spent $263,000, leaving him with $34,000 cash on hand.
Heidt, Sand and Davison collectively had raised $28,000, spent $23,000 and had about $5,000 left.
Little reported $2.39 million in contributions against $2.01 million in expenditures, leaving him $377,000 cash on hand. His campaign also has $600,000 in debt.
Websites:
Lt. Governor
Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler announced her candidacy in the race more than a year ago, and has been actively campaigning ever since.
She’s doing her best to out-Idaho her Republican opponent — longtime House Speaker Scott Bedke — going so far as to challenge him to a shooting contest (which he reportedly declined).
Pickens-Manweiler said she wants to restore some dignity to an office that, under Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s guidance, wasted the last four years on “political antics and games.”
“For too long Idahoans have voted against their own interests, assuming the people they vote for have their best interests at heart,” she said. “It’s time for a change.”
Bedke, the longest-serving speaker in Idaho history, said he’s “fighting to make Idaho an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
The Oakley rancher cites his lengthy experience with water rights conflicts and other natural resource issues as one of his main strengths, together with his understanding of tax policy and education funding.
“The word is out,” Bedke said. “People think they can (move here and) have a positive experience in a backdrop called Idaho. I don’t want to tell them what kind of experience to have, but when they come, they’re going to need infrastructure. They’re going to need roads and schools and natural resources. You show me another candidate who has more experience with those issues than I do.”
Pro-Life, the Constitution Party candidate in the race, said he initially planned to run for governor but dropped out to support Ammon Bundy.
His website includes a long list of issues he’d like to address, beginning with banning all abortions, as well as birth control pills.
Health care, education, welfare, retirement and recreation are not a proper role of government, he said, and should be left to individuals and the private sector.
Public education in particular “fosters group think, socialism, communism and selfishness, leading to un-Godly morals, poor manners and a general lack of faith in God.”
Campaign Finances:
Pickens-Manweiler has raised more money than all other Democratic statewide office candidates combined.
As of September, she reported $246,000 in contributions versus $185,000 in expenditures, leaving her $61,000 cash on hand.
Bedke reported $959,000 in contributions and $837,000 in expenditures, with $122,000 cash on hand.
Pro-Life reported no contributions or expenditures.
Websites:
Attorney General
Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh has spent the last few months trying to make the case that former Congressman Raul Labrador is too partisan to serve as the state’s top legal counsel.
Rather than embroil the office in national “culture war” issues, Arkoosh said, he’ll run it in a nonpartisan fashion, focusing on the Idaho Constitution, state statutes and the rule of law.
“My clients will be the people of Idaho, not partisan or special interests,” he says on his website.
Labrador defeated longtime Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary, in part by emphasizing his willingness to fight for conservative values.
According to his website, Labrador “will stand up for individual liberty, push back against (President Joe) Biden’s unconstitutional overreach, defend our state sovereignty, protect our Idaho conservative values and keep our families safe.”
Campaign Finances:
As of Sept. 30, Labrador reported $831,000 in contributions, $601,000 in expenditures and $229,000 cash on hand. Arkoosh reported $280,000 in contributions, $134,000 in expenditures and $146,000 cash on hand.
Websites:
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Over the last 20 years, Democratic candidates have come closer to winning this office than any other constitutional position in Idaho.
In 2018, for example, Cindy Wilson came within 18,000 votes of ousting incumbent Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, losing 51.5% to 48.5%.
Four years earlier, Jana Jones came even closer, losing to Ybarra by a margin of 50.7% to 49.4%.
It’s a whole new ballgame this year, though, after former State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield defeated Ybarra in the Republican primary. She’ll face longtime educator Terry Gilbert in the Nov. 8 general election.
Critchfield says she’s running for office to “restore the value of an Idaho education.”
“Parents are questioning the effectiveness of their child’s education,” she said. “Teachers are discouraged about their profession (and) industry is desperate for student preparation.”
Among other initiatives, Critchfield wants to require personal finance classes in high school to teach students about retirement planning, taxes, health insurance, college tuition, interest, mortgages and personal loans.
Gilbert has 45 years of experience in education, including 14 years teaching in the classroom. A former president of the Idaho Education Association, he said public schools “are the heart and soul of Idaho’s communities.”
“Sadly, they are still badly underfunded,” Gilbert said. “And now we must fight to protect our schools from the ‘Voucher Vultures’ that see the taxpayer dollars meant for public education as prey.”
Campaign Finances:
Gilbert has raised $64,000 and spent about $28,000, leaving him $37,000 cash on hand as of Sept. 30.
Critchfield reported $458,000 in contributions, $324,000 in expenditures and $134,000 cash on hand.
Websites:
Secretary of State, State Controller, State Treasurer
Although Democrats fielded candidates in each of these races, none of them are actively campaigning. Collectively, they’ve raised less than $1,000 in campaign contributions.
Miste Gardner, the Constitution Party candidate in the state controller race, is also not actively campaigning.
The Republicans in the race include former state representative and incumbent State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, two-term incumbent State Controller Brandon Woolf, and Ada County Auditor Phil McGrane.
Ellsworth and Woolf were unopposed in the May Republican primary. McGrane, who has more then a decade of experience running elections, defeated state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza in the primary.
Websites:
None of the Democratic or Constitution Party candidates in these three races have campaign websites.
Spence can be reached at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.