OROFINO — A program for landowners to increase wildlife on their property will be held March 26 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the University of Idaho Extension Office, at 2200 Michigan Ave., in Orofino.
Cost of the program is $10 and preregistration is encouraged.
The program will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation, and will cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some of the most popular wildlife species.
Anyone seeking more information may contact the office at (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.