The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center responded to 72 wildfires and 64 smoke reports across north central Idaho over the past few days.
Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Land Management and Nez Perce Tribe participated in the initial attack and smoke investigations following lightning strikes Wednesday and Thursday.
“Our capacity and capability to respond to new fire starts diminishes quickly when we get widespread lightning like we have over the past couple of days,” said Barry Ruklic, deputy fire staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. “We have brought in five additional crews and a couple of engines from outside of our area to help with our current fires from these storms, and finding any additional crews or engines may prove to be more difficult now that fire season is underway for our neighboring public lands as well.”
With that in mind, fire officials once again pleaded with the public to abstain from using fireworks when visiting forests and grasslands and to be careful with campfires or anything else that could lead to an accidental forest.
According to a Forest Service news release, the fire danger is very high to extreme in many areas, an unusual occurrence in early July.
“It’s very important to understand the potential ramifications of any accidents involving fireworks, campfires, or anything that can create a spark right now,” said Jim Wimer, a spokesman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. “The reality right now is that if we get new wildfire starts, especially near populated areas, fire managers will be faced with very difficult decisions on where to focus firefighting efforts and how to prioritize incident response.
Efforts to suppress the 50-acre Sand Creek Fire 14 miles northeast of Riggins are continuing.
Firefighters are also working on a number of fires less than an acre in size. They include the Lost Lake Fire east of Sourdough Peak, the Slide Creek Fire southeast of Elk City and the Pine Knob Fire near Lodge Point on the Moose Creek Ranger District. Smokejumpers have been ordered for an unstaffed fire burning in the Meadow Creek drainage about 8 miles northwest of Elk City.