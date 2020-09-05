Firefighters continued to mop up and widen lines on the Whitetail Loop Fire near Orofino on Friday.
The fire started Sunday and burned 499 acres and one home. An updated containment level was not available Friday.
No new fires were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest on Friday, and the fires that are burning showed minimal activity, according to a news release from the agency. The Shissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs remained at 2,700 acres and is 21 percent contained.
The Beaver Fire 5 miles east of Powell near the Idaho/Montana state line has burned 418 acres. The nearby Marion Fire has burned 168 acres.
The Double Fire, in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Moose Creek Ranger District, remains at about 106 acres.
Fire danger remains high to very high throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, and land managers in the region are urging campers and others to use caution when doing anything that could spark a new blaze.