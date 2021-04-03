GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County firefighters were on the scene of a wildfire Friday afternoon on Woodland Road and Tuning Road northeast of Kamiah.
The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. One structure and eight vehicles burned in a 25- to 30-acre area. The fire was reported contained by about 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office, fire departments from Carrot Ridge, Glenwood-Caribel and Kamiah and the U.S. Forest Service were on the scene. No further information was immediately available.