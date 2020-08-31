Two homes were destroyed and residents were being evacuated Sunday night after a rapidly spreading wildfire fire threatened the Cavendish-Ahsahka area near Orofino.
The Whitetail Loop Fire was burning on narrow roads and in steep terrain, the Idaho Department of Lands reported. Crews from IDL, the Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association, rural fire teams and a helitack crew were trying to establish a division structure to organize and gain resources on the fire.
Marin Sanborn, spokeswoman for the IDL said the fire started about 4 p.m. Sunday. The cause is unknown and still under investigation.
“It’s on pretty steep terrain on a narrow, windy road that’s been difficult to get to, so we’re using a lot of air support,” Sanborn said. “Oh my goodness, it’s been moving so fast. When I heard about this it was about 7 acres and it just exploded.”
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said the fire was burning at least 100 acres by 7 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters were trying to establish a division structure to organize and gain resources on the fire. A Type 3 fire management team was called in to assist.
A helitack crew, multiple engines and air support were on the scene Sunday night fighting the fire.
Department of Lands crews also were battling the Little Potlatch Fire located about 15 miles from Moscow south of Lenville Road.
The fire, which started Saturday, was estimated at 141 acres. The fire is in the original containment zone and was considered 50 percent contained as of Sunday night. There are still some concerns for structures and standing wheat. Currently there is a Type 2 fire management crew on scene, along with five engines and a 10-person hand crew. Firefighting was complicated Sunday by high winds and low humidity, the IDL reported.
Elsewhere in the area, the Shissler Fire located two miles south of Red River near Elk City grew by about 30 acres Saturday and is currently burning about 2,700 acres, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
High winds that had been predicted did not materialize, and the fire line construction east of Trail 505 is near completion. A Type 3 fire management team will take over management of the fire Tuesday. It is considered about 15 percent contained.
Containment means that a line has been built and mop up is ongoing. The spread of the fire is stopped for now along the western perimeter where the fire line was built. The east side of the fire is burning in the Meadow Creek Roadless Area, where precipitation, terrain features and burn scars are expected to halt the flames.
Private property, structures and infrastructure along Hot Springs Road and Red River Hot Spring are threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered. Several trails, roads and campground remain closed for public safety.
The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center reported two new fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Sunday. Daytime temperatures dropped 10 to 15 degrees Sunday, but afternoon humidity remained low. Breezy, northwesterly winds continued to blow.
Today’s temperatures are expected to be cooler with higher relative humidity and some showers. Wetting rains are likely near the Montana border and a return to warm and dry conditions is expected by Tuesday through much of the week with breezy afternoon winds possible.
The Cup and East Mallard fires on the Red River Ranger District have been declared out. On the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, the Marion Fire is burning about 168 acres. Other fires within the Powell portion of the ranger district include the Warm Springs Fire at about 50 acres; the Beaver Fire at 175 acres; the Sponge Fire at 31 acres; the Mocus Fire is about 10 acres and the Colt Lake Fire is approximately one acre.
On the Moose Creek Ranger District, the Double Fire is burning an estimated 106 acres.
Some of these fires will periodically produce smoke that may be visible from U.S. Highway 12 or from Montana, especially since the smoke from Northern California has shifted to the south.
