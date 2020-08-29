A airplane drops retardant on a fire burning in timber near Lenville Road on Friday east of Genesee. The fire burned about 250 acres after starting in a field near Jones Road, and burning into timber near Lenville Road. Firefighters from the Idaho Department of Lands and the Genesee, Moscow, Troy and Deary rural fire districts also responded to the fire. The airplane is owned by Columbia Basin Helicopters in LaGrande, Ore.
