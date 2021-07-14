A donation center that is accepting items for both firefighters and potential victims of area wildfires is open at Erb’s Ace Hardware at 141 Thain Road in Lewiston.
The donation center, which is a joint effort of the Twin County United Way and the Red Cross, is inside the Erb’s near the cashier area. Those who want to donate can bring items during store hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Suggested donated items include water, Gatorade and light snacks that can be carried in pockets such as granola, cereal and energy bars. Refrigerated items are discouraged.
At this time, there is no need for clothing or other household items. Monetary donations should be made to accounts set up at local financial institutions.
Those seeking more information can contact Twin County United Way Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Johnson at (208) 743-6594 or TCUW Board President Bert Sahlberg at (208) 305-5332.