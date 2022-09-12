The Williams Creek Fire is now 15% contained and the Twin Lakes Fire is 19% contained.
The Orogrande area is still under a Level 3 evacuation notice, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest distributed Sunday. Fallen trees were removed from roads but the area remains closed because of potential hazards.
According to the news release, aerial resources were not used Saturday because of low visibility but crews identities and mapped structures in the Red River Valley for protection needs, if the fire progresses there. The fire is now at 12,956 acres.
The Twin Lakes Fire is now at 950 acres, according to the news release. Structure protection measures have taken place at Moore’s Station.
According to a news release from the Northwest Incident Management Team, the Jones Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest near Pittsburg Landing is now 90% contained. The fire is about 4,429 acres.
According to the news release, the fire has not gained acreage in several days. Command was scheduled to transfer back to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest from the Northwest Team 7 on Sunday.
Crews continued structure protection Saturday around High Range cabins on the northern edge of the fire and at Pittsburg Landing. Crew patrolled the perimeter of the fire on the east and along the Snake River to watch for spots across the river near the neighboring Double Creek Fire.