BOISE — A wildfire burning a few miles east of Boise is causing smoky conditions in the densely populated area.
Fire officials said the 150-acre wildfire started at 1 a.m. Thursday and was burning near Lucky Peak State Park close to Idaho Highway 21.
Officials said the steep terrain and wind are making it difficult to contain the fire that’s burning through brush and grass on public land. Crews are digging fire lines.
There is no estimated containment for the wildfire, and its cause is under investigation.