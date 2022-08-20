BOISE — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination.

“The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning makes it incredibly difficult,” said fire spokeswoman Lisa Wilkolak on Friday. “We’ve seen spotting up to half a mile, and that adds to the growth of the fire.”

