Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smother and spread out fuel still feeding a grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12.
A charred fence post continues to burn Monday morning after a grass fire burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12. The fire started sometime shortly before midnight Sunday and the cause is still undetermined.
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smother and spread out fuel still feeding the grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12.
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smother and spread out fuel still feeding a grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A wildfire burns along the hillside north of the Clearwater River Casino in the early hours Monday.
Courtesy photo Dean Ferguson
A charred fence post continues to burn Monday morning after a grass fire burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12. The fire started sometime shortly before midnight Sunday and the cause is still undetermined.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A line of fence posts smolder and burn Monday morning after a grass fire burned through the hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The hillside behind the Clearwater River Casino continues to smolder and burn Monday morning as a helicopter moves into position to dump water on a still-active section of the fire.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association foreman Jeremy Chase, of Orofino, uses a bulldozer Monday morning to smother and spread out fuel still feeding the grass fire behind the Clearwater River Casino off U.S. Highway 95/12.
The Clearwater River Casino was evacuated early Monday after a wildfire ignited near the Nez Perce Tribe’s gaming center along U.S. Highway 95/12.
The casino, along with an RV park and gas station that are part of the complex, were evacuated, as was a nearby residential area, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management. The highway was also closed to traffic in the early morning hours.
All those areas were reopened later in the morning, as the grass fire worked its way north up the hillside.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire burned approximately 1,200 acres. Crews were still working on the blaze Monday afternoon and would likely be on duty into the night, said Sandy Holt of Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management.
Holt said the fire is thought to have started Sunday night before midnight. The blaze was pushed northward by the wind and terrain, she added.
Several agencies responded to the fire, and helicopters that dropped both water and fire retardant were part of the response, Holt said. The aircraft were primarily used to stop the fire from advancing eastward, she added.
A barn-type structure near the casino was burned by the fire. As of Monday afternoon, there were no other reports of structures being burned.
Farmland at the top of the hill above the casino also was threatened by the fire, but the wet spring perhaps saved crops there from being burned, according to Dennis Ohrtman, whose family members are in the process of selling the land. Ohrtman was told that pasture land had been burned, but the crops survived.