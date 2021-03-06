Wildcats win it all

Lapwai’s Chris Brown tosses water on a teammate as the Wildcats celebrate in their locker room after beating Riverstone of Boise 82-60 to win the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship Friday afternoon at the Idaho Center in Nampa. For more on Lapwai’s victory, see Sports, C section .

 Pete Caster/Tribune

