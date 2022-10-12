The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is celebrating enrollment week, and encouraging anyone who meets its guidelines to apply.
In the North Central District, WIC serves about 1,300 participants in five counties, and District 2 averaged roughly 19 pregnant applicants per month in 2022, said Angela Bunce, WIC coordinator.
The average WIC benefit in District 2 is $58.22 per participant per month, and WIC participants in the district buy about $77,000 worth of groceries per month from local grocery stores.
Bunce said WIC can assist with providing basic healthy food so families can save on groceries and better meet other needs.
“We want to get the word out that WIC has been helping families with healthy foods since 1974 and WIC continues to be here for families,” she said. “Any families with children under the age of 5 or any pregnant individuals needing support should contact us during WIC National Enrollment Week.”
To be eligible, an applicant’s gross income must fall at or below 185% of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines. Those who fall within those income guidelines are eligible if they are pregnant, breastfeeding or have recently been pregnant. Caregivers can also apply on behalf of a child younger than 5 years old.
That means a one-person household must earn no more than $25,142 in gross income to be eligible. That jumps to $33,874 for two people, $42,606 for three, $51,338 for four and $60,070 for five. For more than five household members, an additional $8,732 per year is added for each additional person. A pregnant person is counted as two household members.
People eligible for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Children’s Health Insurance Program are automatically income-eligible for WIC.
WIC offers supplemental foods including fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, beans and peanut butter. In addition to food, WIC offers nutrition education, growth and health assessments, referrals to community resources and breastfeeding support.
The monthly WIC fruits and vegetable benefit also increased as of this month, according to a news release from Public Health Idaho – North Central District. WIC will provide $25 per month for children ages 1 to 5, $44 a month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 a month for breastfeeding participants.
Though applicants are encouraged to apply this week, WIC accepts applications throughout the year.
Idaho residents who wish to apply for WIC can do so by calling or visiting their nearest WIC office.
Most WIC appointments are currently being conducted by phone, according to the news release, with limited in-person clinic appointments. Anyone interested in WIC can find their nearest office at SignupWIC.com.
North central Idaho WIC offices
Nez Perce County: 215 10th St. Lewiston; (208) 799-3100.
Latah County: 333 East Palouse River Drive, Moscow; (208) 882-7506.
Clearwater County: 105 115th St. Orofino; (208) 476-7850.
Idaho County: 903 W Main St. Grangeville; (208) 983-2842.
Lewis County: 132 N Hill St. Kamiah; (208) 935-2124.