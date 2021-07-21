Why take the stairs when you can fly?

River Lattella, of Lewiston, flips his board around as he soars over stairs Tuesday at Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high temperature of 90 on Tuesday, while today’s forecast calls for smoky skies and a high of 93, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

