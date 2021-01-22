Katie Blevins’ interest in government transparency, free speech, activism and the role of social media has developed throughout her academic life.
The now assistant professor at the University of Idaho in the School of Journalism and Mass Media has authored, co-authored and contributed to books and articles ranging from “Access to Government Officials in the Age of Social Media” to “Misogyny and Media in the Age of Trump.”
Amid a busy schedule, Blevins will be the featured speaker via Zoom on Wednesday at the League of Women Voters of Moscow’s Speaker Forum.
“I’m excited to have a conversation with people next week,” she said. “I always like to hear what the community is interested in and what they care about. ... (It’s) really important to give people a space to ask questions and have these conversations about topics that are really important right now because we’re asking hard questions about what role should social media have, should we still protect speech the same way online. And there’s a lot of fear right now with the situation at the Capitol ..., the change of presidential administrations, there’s a lot of people who are afraid of what’s happening politically.”
Craig Clohessy: What’s your primary focus at UI?
Katie Blevins: I teach our senior seminar on media law. We’re a preprofessional program, so we have five separate majors that target students toward developing professional skills in journalism, broadcast, etc. The media law course is the required seminar for four out of the five separate majors and it really puts into context not just how to create media content, but how to do it legally. They have a similar junior level class where they do ethics. They do ethics first and then we end with the law where I joke and say this is the how-not-to-get-sued class.
I also do a lot with media representation. Sometimes this goes into social media, and how social media and representation issues and activism take place online. I also do a lot with global media and then gender in media as well. That’s the part of my teaching focus.
Then I do research on social media activism and government transparency and information in a regulatory context.
CC: What drew your interest to researching those areas?
KB: With government transparency, government information, that’s been my primary focus since undergrad. I did an undergraduate honors thesis on the reauthorization of the USA Patriot Act, and I went and did a summer internship in D.C. and worked with the American Library Association lobbying branch, which was a transformative experience. That led into my master’s and Ph.D. work, which really focused on media law.
My interest in government transparency is this idea from a journalistic standpoint — what information do we and do we not have a right to access and how does government, not just as an entity, but also a day-to-day bureaucracy, knowingly and unknowingly lead to us not having the information we should.
Social media and activism, that really developed as (I taught) different classes on gender and media and watched my students devote a substantial amount of their time to being passionate online, and expressing themselves online, and finding different ways to give voice to themselves online. I started knowing the disconnect between more traditional scholarship, almost making fun of 20-something-year-olds and what they were doing on online spaces. And then seeing how much work 20-something-year-olds were putting into all of this content and how much it seemed to matter.
I started developing theories about social media activism and its role. Then I published on those right around the time the Women’s March happened, which was a significant event in terms of helping us to understand that online activism can have offline results.
CC: Your talk next week to the League of Women Voters is titled, “Disinformation and the role of Big Tech in dissemination and social interactions,” which sounds like a mouthful. Can you provide a quick summary?
KB: This is getting at the idea that whether or not people are individually on social media, social media plays a really big role in our interactions and our understanding of what’s going on in the world around us.
We’ve had discussions for the last couple of years about intentional misleads, like whether (there were) Russian propaganda efforts in the 2016 election. The reality we’ve been facing more recently is that in a lot of ways how we communicate in these online spaces — even without any kind of hostile third-party actors — is flawed in and of itself. We as humans talking to each other even somewhat earnestly, particularly when we talk about polarized issues like politics, we’re at a point where there’s a lot of disinformation that happens. Again, sometimes that’s intentional, sometimes it’s unintentional.
The talk will focus mostly on politics and political speech just because that’s been where we’re having those conversations right now.
CC: As part of that, you’ll be addressing misinformation, polarization and the role of social media in the political process. Do you feel that the last four years of the Trump administration was an example of all of that?
KB: I think so. I think it’s come to a head, right?
One of the things that I want to talk about next week is really the regulatory reality of social media and why speech is essentially unchecked on social media.
A lot of what we’re seeing now is calls to regulate social media, which would require a fundamental rearrangement of internet and speech under the First Amendment and under the current legal guidelines.
We have these disconnects where for decades free speech advocates saw the internet as the new marketplace of ideas. It’s a place where everyone can share their ideas and be heard. That was seen as the redeeming feature of the internet.
Other forms of media, whether it’s traditional like newspapers, broadcast, etc., there’s so much gate-keeping that happens that it’s hard for everyday voices to be heard. The internet was supposed to fix that.
We’re seeing a lot of the criticisms of the marketplace model. ... People don’t always have rational conversations with each other. Seeing that whipped into a frenzy with social media as the vehicle is really why we’re having those conversations in much more depth now.
CC: At the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, Twitter banned him from their service. There are those who say Twitter violated Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech. Why is that not the case?
KB: The text of the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law,” is really about restraining Congress and that’s been extended to include government action. We oftentimes think of the First Amendment as being proactive and giving us rights and giving us freedom of speech and freedom of press, and the reality is what it’s doing is it’s guaranteeing a bare minimum of stopping government intervention into freedom of speech, freedom of press, freedom of religion.
Twitter is a private company and has always been allowed to do business with whoever they want as long as they’re not discriminating based on certain protected categories now enumerated under the Civil Rights Act. Private businesses are allowed to refuse service to people who aren’t wearing shoes, who aren’t wearing shirts, who aren’t wearing masks. This is really what Twitter is doing, even though Twitter is a speech platform.
