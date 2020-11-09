When a World War II uniform decorated with medals arrived at a thrift shop, an employee set it aside and contacted Clarkston Navy Veteran Chuck Whitman.
Finding the family of the man who once wore the dress blues some 75 years ago has been a challenge, but Whitman is hoping someone remembers Raymond C. Scott.
“Marlene Brown discovered the uniform and a burial flag several years ago, while working at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on East Main in Lewiston,” Whitman said. “She did not think it should just be sold, so she hung onto it in hopes someday it could be reunited with family.”
Brown, who was manager of the store, said she made a donation and carefully placed the uniform in her cedar chest when she retired. She recently opened the chest, spotted the wool suit and contacted Whitman because she knew he was a Navy vet.
“I have no idea who brought it to the store,” the Clarkston woman said. “It was in the drop box. An assistant at the store did some research at the time, and we couldn’t find anything. I really hope this article helps Chuck find the family.”
Whitman, who is an Asotin County commissioner, and Mark Janowski, the county’s emergency director, have been searching for clues to find Scott’s relatives.
Janowski was able to determine that two men named Raymond C. Scott served in WWII. The information on the back of the medals, including a Purple Heart, indicate he was an Aviation Chief Radioman.
In addition to the Purple Heart, Scott was awarded two air medals, a Navy good conduct medal, American Defense Service medal, and several medals that show he served in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific Theater, Whitman said. He also received a Navy pistol markmanship ribbon.
“He obviously served with distinction,” Whitman said as he looked at the medals. “His service to the country needs to be remembered.”
When Chief Petty Officer Scott died, someone probably boxed up his belongings and dropped them at the shop, Whitman said. The creases indicate it was kept in good condition and properly pressed.
“I think the significance of the Purple Heart and air medal are part of his family’s history,” Whitman said. “I think it would just be fantastic to reunite this with his family. I’m so glad Marlene snagged it.”
Anyone with information about World War II veteran Raymond C. Scott or his family can contact Chuck Whitman at (509) 243-2070 or cwhitman@co.asotin.wa.us.