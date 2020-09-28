Keeley Nielson, 17, fits a mask over her steer, Montague, as she preps him for the 4-H Livestock Auction at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Saturday. This year will be Nielson’s 12th and last year doing 4-H as she gets ready to head off to college. Nielson said it is “kinda sad” because 4-H is her favorite thing to do, but will be looking to become an FFA advisor in college to continue to be part of 4-H and FFA activities. Nielson began 4-H with goats before moving onto sheep and then beef with her first steer the last year, named Cuddles.
Photo by AUGUST FRANK
of the Tribune