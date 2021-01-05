Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch?

One person’s trash is a squirrel’s treasure: A furry creature chows down on some leftover lunch on a picnic table at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Monday afternoon.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

