It’s a pretty straightforward process for the Lewiston Police Department to work on code violations like overgrown weeds with private property owners who live in town. But matters can get prickly when the owner isn’t a person, but a financial institution or an out-of-town property management company.
Code Enforcement Officer Janie Schaefer said it can be immensely helpful if the company has a code compliance department, which many banks do. In those cases, Schaefer can fire off an email to the department, and the problem is often addressed quickly. But there are always exceptions.
“If it’s not addressed through the email, which is an informal process, we’ll write up a formal notice of code violation and send it to whatever address the (Nez Perce County) Assessor’s Office has listed,” Schaefer said.
The formal letter follows the same format of those served to in-town property owners, laying out the violations and giving seven days to correct the problem. But letters sent out of town take time to deliver, and even more time to hit the right desk after the company receives them.
Many of those institutions hire only companies like landscapers that meet their criteria, further slowing the process. And that can create the illusion that the city isn’t doing anything to fix the problem, Schaefer said, noting one acute example in the Elk’s Addition that seems to crop up every year.
“We got a lot of flack from people in that area saying we’re not doing our job, we’re not taking care of it,” she said. “But there’s only so much we can do when it’s a company, like a big bank. We can make people aware of it, but we can’t really write a $100 infraction to a bank.”
The city’s legal department would have to get involved to determine the person at the bank who would get the citation, and the city attorney is typically swamped with more pressing matters, she said. So Schaefer asked for people to be patient while the parties work through the process.
Code enforcement in general is largely driven by people reporting possible violations, with Schaefer and Animal Control Officer Doug Willey responding to complaints. They can initiate an investigation on their own when they see a violation, but Schaefer said the squeaky wheels will get the most grease.
She also recommended people get the ball rolling even faster by finding out who owns the property — which can be done through the assessor’s office website — and providing an exact address to the police department at (208) 746-0171.
“Just explain what’s going on, like out-of-control weeds,” Schaefer said.
Weeds are the most common problem reported, but junk and other litter can also be an issue when a bank forecloses on a property and the residents leave in a hurry.
Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker said that in extreme situations, where no one is responding to the city’s demands for action, his staff can go onto a property to do abatement, like spraying or mowing weeds. In those cases, the department will bill the owner. If they don’t pay, state law allows the city to put a lien on the property, according to city code.
“But the city is trying to take care of its own property,” Schaefer said, “so we try to not ask (Parks and Recreation) to do that very often.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.
What’s up with that? is a reader- and Tribune question-generated column that runs on occasion. To submit your question, call City Editor Mary Stone at (208) 848-2244, post to the Tribune’s Facebook page or email city@lmtribune.com with What’s up with that? in the subject line.