Who’s hungry?

A gaggle of Canada geese queue up for Payton Stroupe, 9, of Lewiston, as she tosses them pieces of bread near a pond along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley temperature cooled off to a high of 87 degrees Thursday, and is expected to top out at 84 today. The full weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.
