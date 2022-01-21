Who’s hungry? Lentil Festival back on for 2022

PULLMAN — The National Lentil Festival organizers have set a date for the Pullman event’s return after it was canceled the past two years.
The event — which typically features a parade, vendors, music and a large bowl of lentil chili in downtown Pullman — is scheduled to run Aug. 19-20.
Marie Dymkoski, Pullman Chamber of Commerce director, said planning for the event has to start many months ahead of time so the organizers can secure funding, talk to sponsors and open the registration for vendors.
“It’s a big boon for the community and the businesses here,” she said.
The popular event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of reasons related to COVID-19.
Washington’s restrictions on large gatherings amid the pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020. Last year, Dymkoski said, the chamber did not have enough money or staff to organize the festival. The National Lentil Festival receives funding from Pullman’s lodging tax, which took a hit during the pandemic.
In 2021, the Lentil Festival was replaced by a number of smaller, separate downtown events. For example, Pullman Civic Trust and Pullman Chamber of Commerce invited bicyclists and joggers to take part in the 7-mile inaugural “Pedal Pullman” event.
Dymkoski said there has been a recent increase in lodging tax dollars which should free up funding for the Lentil Festival. The chamber still needs more staff members, she said, but it did hire Britnee Christen as the festival’s director and Tony Posten as the person in charge of recruiting entertainment acts.
She said the festival is an homage to the city’s agricultural background and offers the only Pullman parade of the year.
It is also meant to welcome back the WSU students for the fall semester. Dymkoski pointed out that there are two classes of WSU students who have never experienced the National Lentil Festival because of its recent cancellations.
She said those cancellations left “a real hole” because it took away the chance for the community to come together.
“Everybody’s anxious to get back to some sort of semblance of normal,” she said.
