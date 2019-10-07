Who needs meteorologists when you can consult with a caterpillar?

I don’t see why we need a National Weather Service when people seem to have more confidence in woolly bear caterpillars, squirrels and the thickening of hair on a cow’s neck than in actual science as a predictor of a harsh winter.
Already a couple of people have pointed out to me that the woolly caterpillars are blacker and woollier than usual and that squirrels seem to be stocking their warehouses with nuts, not including the people who pointed this out. This means, they say, that we’re in for a cold, snowy winter so best prepare now.
I can totally see the correlation between woolly caterpillars and hard winters. Or squirrels who are so omniscient that they put up extra provisions for the long months ahead. Who would hesitate to put faith in creatures whose IQ is probably measured in single digits but who tip the scale on cuteness?
On the other hand there is the National Weather Service, headed by college-educated meteorologists who admit they cannot predict with absolute certainty what the weather is going to be like a month from now. Like, where did these guys go to school? Did they not learn about woolly caterpillars, squirrels and the like?
Besides, people have an understandable mistrust of government scientists. Just look at what they’re doing to us now with red meat. First they say it’s healthy, then they say it’s not and now they’re saying it’s healthy again. Why can’t these guys make up their minds? Meanwhile, McDonald’s is still selling burgers.
It’s no wonder there is so much skepticism about climate change. Scientists have been sounding the alarm about that for years and yet their voices are being ignored while people look to rodents and insects for climate reassurance.
Meanwhile, ice caps are melting. Polar bears are dying. Birds and insects are becoming extinct and fish are disappearing.
The woolly caterpillars and squirrels are silent about such things. I wonder what that’s about?
