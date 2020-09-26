NEZPERCE — Being in the spotlight isn’t always the best incentive for good behavior, as 7-year-old Alice Duuck, of Craigmont, found out Friday.
Her Nigerian dwarf goat, Lilly, which seemed to weigh almost as much as Alice, bucked and bolted during the fitting and showing round of the Lewis County Fair livestock show that began Friday. Despite Alice’s tugs at Lilly’s leash and desperate attempts to haul the tiny goat back into position, it was hard to tell who was leading who around the show ring.
“Maybe she was missing her friend, I don’t know,” said Mary Duuck, Alice’s mom, after the showing. “At home (Lilly) follows (Alice) around like a dog, but she was not having it today.”
Still, Alice, a Cloverbud member of 4-H, was not perturbed.
“I got to spend time with my goat,” Alice said, which was the most satisfying part of the 4-H year that was muddled by COVID-19.
“It has been just a really different year,” Mary Duuck added. Five of her six children are in 4-H and the sixth one is in FFA. “Lots of Zoom meetings and it’s really hard because the kids didn’t get the opportunity to be with other kids. So I think that’s been the biggest challenge.”
Fair Queen Chani Brammer, 17, of Melrose, also said the coronavirus crimped some of the activities the fair royalty were looking forward to.
“It has been very challenging and a lot of our events have gotten canceled,” she said. “But in spite of this we’ve made the most of the year and we’ve done absolutely everything we can possibly.”
Brammer said she and the three princesses were especially disappointed not to be able to represent Lewis County at the Lewiston Roundup. But Brammer was honored to represent “our sweet county and getting to bring together all three communities was really, really just worth our time and I just was so proud to be able to do something so cool.”
Julia Stapleton, head of the county 4-H program, said that in spite of the coronavirus, participation in 4-H remained stable with 203 students and 35 to 38 adult volunteer leaders. Livestock projects declined only by eight to 10 entries and one family will submit their projects via video because they are ill.
“Everyone’s trying their best to make things happen and complete their projects,” Stapleton said. “All the clubs have been really trying to be as patient as possible. Overall, all the club leaders worked through things and we got different avenues for kids to learn about their project (while) being at home.”
Blayne Mosman, 12, of the Nezperce Livestock Club, was splashing water over the rear end of his black steer, Horizon, before the show and said he felt confident of winning a blue ribbon this year.
“He doesn’t weigh the most but he has more muscle than most of the other steers and that muscle is probably going to win him a lot of money,” Mosman said.
Mosman has been in 4-H six years and said this year, even with curtailed activities, wasn’t so bad.
“We live way out in the country and at home we can just work with (the animals) a lot longer since we didn’t have school a lot,” he said.
Noah Johnson, 12, of Nezperce, is a member of the Wynona Wranglers 4-H club. In the past he’s shown horses, but this year he drew a picture of a gun for his project.
“Well, last year and the year before and the year before I did horse, but then I didn’t really care for horse, so I didn’t really choose any 4-H thing to do this year, but I did have my drawing,” Johnson said. “I like art.”
The fair Friday “seems about normal but the food thing —there’s less of them. And I was really looking forward to this one smoothee stand that was here last year,” Johnson said.
Madison Pearson, 7, of Kamiah, is a Cloverbud with the Big Butte Buckaroos. She entered her cat, Snowball, in the fair and won a ribbon.
Madison said she doesn’t know how old Snowball is because she was a rescue kitty. A Siamese-Persian mix, Snowball sat politely while the cat judge questioned Madison about what she learned in 4-H.
“I learned that she has four claws on the back feet. I didn’t know that; I just guessed,” she told her mom, Lee Pearson, after the show. “The judge asked, ‘How many claws on the front?’ and I said, ‘five,’ and she said, ‘How many claws are on the back?’ and I just guessed, ‘four?’ And she said, ‘Right.’”
Today’s activities include livestock quality judging beginning at 8 a.m.; a soup and pie luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall; the fair parade at 2:30 p.m.; and the 4-H and FFA livestock auction beginning at 5 p.m. in the beef barn.
