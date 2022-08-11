Who are we without salmon?

<text>The Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation called for a comprehensive strategy to save salmon during a gathering on the Snake River on Tuesday at Fishhook Park near Prescott, Wash.</text>

 Courtesy Kylin Brown

Tribal leaders gathered at the Snake River to celebrate the role of salmon in the Northwest on Tuesday and advocate for the future of endangered fish.

The Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation called for immediate action on a comprehensive strategy to ensure that endangered salmon do not become extinct.

