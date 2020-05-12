Whitman sworn in to Asotin County post

ASOTIN — The latest swearing-in ceremony at Asotin County took place on the courthouse steps because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman took his oath outdoors in front of about 10 people practicing social distancing in the parking lot. He will represent District 3 through the end of the year, replacing Commissioner Jim Jeffords, who resigned because of health issues.
“I’m just looking forward to serving the citizens of Asotin County,” Whitman said. “Now I get to do a deep dive into everything. I’ve always wanted to do something like this and look forward to the opportunity.”
Auditor Darla McKay conducted the brief ceremony, with Whitman pledging to uphold the Constitution and state laws of Washington. He was chosen for the vacant position from a pool of three Republicans in the district.
The 67-year-old west Clarkston resident said he is running for election in November. All three commission positions will be on the general election ballot this year.
Earlier in the day, Commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn conducted the regular morning meeting online. The public can listen in, but no comments are allowed at this time.
Citing widespread COVID-19 closures and uncertainity over projected tax revenues, officials denied a request from Sydney Jackson, Guardian ad Litem program coordinator, to apply for a Department of Commerce grant to hire a part-time employee in her office.
Officials said Asotin County has a hiring freeze in place, and it would not be prudent to add another person to the payroll at this time.
Seubert said budget shortfalls are anticipated across the country, which could lead to possible layoffs and furloughs at the county level. It would be “horrible” to hire someone and then let them go shortly after going through the process, he said.
Jackson was given the green light to modify the grant application and seek funding for goods and services only. In addition to the part-time employee, a 3 percent wage increase was axed from the original request.
“We think you are doing a wonderful job, and we love the (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program,” Shinn said. “Keep the faith, Sydney. You’re doing a great job.”
