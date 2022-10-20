BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision.

A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington, four of which are located in eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in tenth place.

