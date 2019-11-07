Updated vote counts in Whitman County affected a couple of races Wednesday, while upholding the initial election night results in most contests.
The county elections office processed another 3,720 mail-in ballots Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of ballots counted so far to 6,740. That’s a 27 percent turnout, with an estimated 2,500 ballots remaining to be counted. The results will be updated again tonight, with the final results being certified Nov. 26.
Pullman City Council incumbents Ann Parks and Eileen “Mac” Macoll both maintained their election night leads.
After Wednesday’s update, Parks had 883 votes, or 52 percent, while challenger Chris Johnson received 810 votes, or 48 percent. In the at-large district, Macoll was ahead of former Pullman council member Francis Benjamin, at 1,293 votes to 1,179 votes, or 52 percent to 47 percent.
The updated vote count provided some hope for Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond proposal, which would pay for a new electronic medical records system, as well as a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and provide space for a medical residency program.
Wednesday’s update showed 1,650 votes in favor of the bond, or 61 percent, with 1,071 votes and 39 percent opposed. That’s a slight improvement over Tuesday’s initial results.
However, the total number of ballots is still short of what’s needed for the measure to pass. To be approved, the bond needs a minimum 60 percent approval rate, with at least 3,745 total ballots cast.
The bond could still hit that number, if at least half the remaining ballots are from Pullman.
Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison said thousands of ballots were mailed or deposited in drop boxes on Election Day — too late to be processed Tuesday evening.
“We were inundated with ballots at the very end,” she said. “We emptied the drop box in Pullman twice on Tuesday, and it was full each time.”
Jamison noted that getting ballots ready to be tallied involves a great deal more than just opening the envelops and inserting them into the tabulator. It includes manually checking each voter signature with what’s on file, recording an electronic scan of each envelop, then opening the envelope and removing the security sleeve.
“It’s a huge process,” Jamison said. “And every step is done in pairs. No ballot is ever left with just one person.”
Unlike previous election cycles, Jamison — who took office last year — decided to update the vote totals Wednesday, rather than waiting until the end of the week. The intent is to update the results as quickly as possible, so candidates and the public aren’t left hanging.
“Having been a candidate a year ago, I know I didn’t like having to wait,” she said.
Updated counts for other Whitman County races and ballot measures include:
Whitman County road levy increase: The measure, which would only affect property owners in the county’s unincorporated areas, maintained its election night lead.
After Wednesday’s update, the proposal was passing by a margin of 898 votes to 758, or 54 percent to 46 percent.
Colfax City Council 4: Incumbent Mark Mackleit continues to lead with 389 votes, or 75 percent, compared to 126 votes, or 24 percent, for challenger Andrew Stewart.
Colfax City Council 5: Ben Miller received 281 votes, or 57 percent, while Sarina Roberts had 212 votes, or 43 percent.
Colfax City Council 6: Incumbent Jim Kackman was ahead with 408 votes, or 79 percent, compared to 107 votes and 21 percent for challenger Dominic Villareal.
Colfax City Councl 7: Incumbent Thomas Huntwork had 270 votes, or 53 percent, versus 239 votes and 47 percent for Jeremiah “JW” Roberts.
Palouse City Council 5: William Perry, who recently announced he was moving out of state for a new job, was leading Travis Tonn by a margin of 61 percent to 39 percent after Tuesday’s initial count. However, Tonn pulled ahead following Wednesday’s update. He now has 97 votes, or 50 percent, compared to 92 votes, or 48 percent, for Perry.
Uniontown Town Council 1: Challenger Mike Shore is leading incumbent John Jacobs by a margin of 57 votes to 29, or 66 percent to 33 percent.
Uniontown Town Council 4: After being tied with challenger Jonathan Musson after Tuesday’s initial count, incumbent Jack Espy pulled ahead Wednesday. He now has 44 votes, or 52 percent, compared to 39 votes and 46 percent for Musson.
Uniontown Town Council 5: Challenger Sam Kimble maintained his election night lead with 54 votes, or 62 percent. Incumbent Ray Heitstuman has 31 votes, or 36 percent.
Palouse School District 3: Incumbent Rachel Handley-Chartrand now has 189 votes, or 53 percent, compared to 169 votes and 47 percent for challenger Jerry Neumann.
Pullman School District 1: Incumbent Susan Weed was leading with 1,782 votes, or 62 percent, versus 1,065 votes and 37 percent for Beth Ficklin.
Complete results for all Whitman County races and ballot measures, including uncontested races, can be found online at https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/whitman.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.