The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday voted in favor of investing $400,000 into the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport project.
The terminal project is expected to cost $61 million, with most of that cost paid for by federal dollars. The cost includes not just the building itself, but utilities, the entrance road, parking lot and the apron.
The airport is trying to reach a goal of $10 million in local funding for the terminal.
It received pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000. Latah County is willing to contribute as much as $160,000.
Last week, Pullman Radio News reported the Port of Whitman County pledged at least $100,000 for the project.