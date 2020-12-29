On Monday, Whitman County commissioners moved to approve a zoning code, which includes restrictions on the commercial production, processing and retailing of marijuana in the county.
The code prohibits outdoor growing operations in all unincorporated areas of Whitman County and indoor marijuana production, processing and retailing facilities that exist within 1,000 feet of existing residences and residential lots. That distance also pertains to other “sensitive uses,” such as schools, playgrounds or child care centers.
Among the rules in the ordinance is the requirement that new indoor and outdoor facilities must be approved for a conditional use permit.
Marijuana odor emissions that are detectable at or beyond the lot lines of production, processing or retailing facilities are also now prohibited in the county.
County Commissioner Michael Largent said the commission heard a diverse range of public opinion on the matter and sought to strike a balance between multiple interests with this ordinance through placing an emphasis on zoning considerations.
“When I looked at this whole issue, knowing this code was not going to affect the consumption of marijuana, I looked at it as a zoning issue, not a health issue,” Largent said. “This is because the public doesn’t like smelling marijuana. People have a visceral reaction to it.”
Last week, nearly 20 residents offered their input on the proposed ordinance during two public hearings held by the Whitman County commissioners via Zoom. These hearings have been part of a nearly two-year process by the Whitman County Planning Commission to take public comments and draft an ordinance laying out rules for marijuana operations.
A moratorium was enacted after members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
In the stated Findings of Fact at Monday’s meeting, the potential offensiveness of the drug’s odor was referenced.
“Many of our residents find marijuana-growing or use offensive due to various reasons including religious, moral, cultural or personal,” the statement read.
