John Hart takes oath as new District Court judge

John Hart

The Whitman County District Court announced this week it will receive funding to expand its therapeutic court services.

The court’s first therapeutic court was started in the beginning of 2022 and designed to help low-level, nonviolent offenders who have a substance abuse disorder or mental health disorders. The program provides a therapeutic approach in place of the probation model, lasting one to two years.

Tags

Recommended for you