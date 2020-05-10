Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — More than half of Whitman County’s initial $338,000 in spending cuts in response to COVID-19 budget impacts will likely come from the sheriff’s office, as other departments also planned for reductions of as much as 5 percent.
County Administrative Services Director Gary Petrovich previously estimated an approximately $600,000 drop in sales tax revenue for the county’s 2020 budget because of COVID-19 closures. A tentative plan for budget reductions would impose cuts to nearly all of the county’s 23 departments.
Sheriff Brett Myers confirmed about $200,000 of the initial cuts would come from his department. He said he plans to leave two positions vacant for a savings of about $100,000, while also limiting training and equipment spending.
“That’s going to be an absolute hit to our staffing,” he said. “We (also) rolled back as much overtime as possible.”
With a $4.2 million adopted 2020 budget, the sheriff’s office represents the most costly department at the county. The cuts would amount to an almost 4.8 percent reduction for the year. Myers expects the budget impacts will likely stretch into next year.
“We anticipate we might have to make more changes,” he said.
The budget plan also calls for $20,000 in cuts to both the facilities management and the information technology departments, amounting to 2.6 percent and almost 3 percent reductions, respectively.
With a loss of $15,000, the Parks and Recreation Department would see the largest proportional cut of 5.4 percent of its $276,600 budget.
The commissioners department has identified just $500 in reductions so far, about 0.1 percent of its $479,000 budget. The Clerk’s Office, Treasurer’s Office and Child Support Enforcement had not yet identified any cuts.
— Jacob Jones, of Whitman County Watch, for the Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Bus driver rescues sick man from McCall ditch
MCCALL — As a bus driver for Mountain Community Transit, John Anderson prides himself on paying close attention to his surroundings.
That is why he knew to call 911 on April 22 after helping a disoriented pedestrian get home safely after seeing the man stumble into a ditch along Rio Vista Boulevard in McCall.
“You get that feeling that something is wrong, and if you don’t do something about it, something really bad is going to happen,” Anderson said. “That is the kind of feeling I had.”
Anderson, 55, regularly sees the man walking a 2-mile route with his wife and their dog, but the man’s wife was not with him that morning and his dog’s behavior was unusually erratic.
“Usually the dog doesn’t bark or dash out at the bus, but that morning she did,” said Anderson, a mountain transit driver since 2004.
That oddity prompted Anderson to keep an eye on the pedestrian in the rearview mirror, where he saw the man continue stumbling and ultimately fall into a ditch along the road.
“He looked like he was having trouble, not having convulsions, but he was jerky. Really jerky,” said McCall resident Renee Guara, who was aboard the bus at the time.
“I thought, ‘Oh, he looks like he might fall,’ and sure enough, he fell right into the ditch face first,” said Guara, 54.
Before Guara could alert Anderson, he was already starting to turn the bus around to go help the pedestrian and make sure he was all right.
Despite being disoriented, the pedestrian refused repeated offers to call 911 or take him to the hospital, instead settling on a ride to his home a few blocks away, Anderson said.
Anderson helped the man inside his home and got him comfortable on the couch, but noted the man was sweating and had “white and clammy” skin.
“All along, it just didn’t sit right with me,” he said. “I just knew there was something else wrong with him.”
After dropping Guara off at work, Anderson called 911, explained the situation and requested a welfare check for the man.
By the time first responders from McCall Fire and EMS arrived, the man was unconscious on the couch where he had been left, Anderson said.
The man told the Star-News he is grateful for Anderson’s help and that he has fully recovered, but declined further comment and requested his name not be published.
— Drew Dodson, the Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Get your brick: Removal project underway
GRANGEVILLE — Work began May 4 by the city of Grangeville on the business district sidewalk renovation project, with the brick strips to be removed and filled in with concrete.
For those who want their personalized brick back, city administrator Tonya Kennedy recommends a couple of options.
First, find your brick.
Next, if you see work progressing in that location, you can recover your brick on site and take it with you.
“Otherwise, all the bricks with names will go onto a pallet,” Kennedy said. People can call city hall to see whether the block their brick is located has been processed, and if so, they will receive instructions on where to go to recover it.
“People will have to sort through them,” she said. “They will be in the stack, and they can find the brick they are looking for and pick it up.”
The city has budgeted $27,000 to conduct the renovation project, removing bricks in trenches along both sides of Main Street, from Meadow to College streets, and replacing them with gray, stenciled concrete. Bricks were originally placed during the 2000 Main Street revitalization project, sold as part of a private fund-raiser to help reduce assessment costs for affected property owners.
Removal was necessitated as the bricks have settled in places, and have not been maintained, creating an eyesore because of weeds and also a hazard for pedestrians.
Those seeking more information can contact Grangeville City Hall at (208) 983-2851.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday