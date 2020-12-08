The Whitman County commissioners scheduled a Dec. 21 public hearing to consider additional amendments to a proposed marijuana zoning ordinance.
The Whitman County Planning Commission recently submitted the draft ordinance to the commissioners for their consideration, after months of work and public input.
As presented, the proposal would allow indoor and outdoor marijuana operations as conditional uses in Whitman County.
Marijuana retail businesses would be restricted to the North Pullman-Moscow and South Pullman-Moscow corridor districts. Indoor production and processing facilities would be permitted in those two districts, as well as the heavy and light industrial districts, heavy commercial and agricultural districts.
Outdoor production and processing facilities would only be permitted in the agricultural district.
The draft ordinance also includes a number of additional regulations, including emission restrictions and 1,000-foot buffers from certain “sensitive uses,” such as schools and libraries.
During their discussion of the issue Monday, Commissioners Art Swannack and Dean Kinzer both indicated they’d like to make several changes to the proposed ordinance.
Swannack, for example, said he’d like to ban outdoor marijuana grow operations anywhere in the county. He also wants to add residences to the list of sensitive uses and increase some setback requirements.
Kinzer also had concerns with the setback requirements, and wants to clarify how odors from marijuana operations are detected and contained.
Rather than return the ordinance to the planning commission for additional work, the commissioners scheduled the Dec. 21 public hearing to consider the changes.
“I think the planning commission has worked their backsides off on this the past two years,” Swannack said. “They don’t need us to return this to them.”
The hearing will start at 11 a.m. After people have a chance to comment, it will then be continued until 6 p.m., to give anyone a chance to comment who couldn’t attend the earlier meeting.
Given the current coronavirus restrictions in place in Washington, the hearing will likely take place virtually.
Copies of the proposed amendments will be posted on the county website as soon as Swannack and Kinzer have them codified.
