COLFAX — Whitman County topped its previous record of COVID-19 positive tests Sunday with 63 new cases reported, bringing the county total to 485.
That is 343 new infections in the past nine days.
According to a news release from the health department the new cases include 16 females and eight males between the ages of 0 to 19 and 23 females and 16 males between the ages of 20 and 39.
All the cases are stable and self-isolating.
No new cases were reported in Asotin or Garfield counties Sunday. Public Health - Idaho North Central District does not report new information over the weekend.