After reporting a record 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Whitman County topped that with 39 new cases on Sunday.
That’s now the largest one-day increase in the virus for any county in southeastern Washington or north central Idaho since the pandemic began. It’s almost equal to the record 42 new cases reported for the entire eight-county region on Thursday.
The 69 combined cases since Friday brings Whitman County’s total to 211 — an increase of nearly 50 percent in two days.
Updated caseloads for other counties in the region won’t be available until today.
Idaho as a whole reported 191 new cases Sunday, for a total of 29,853. Washington reported a total of 71,012 cases, up 418 from the previous day.
Ten of the new Whitman County cases involve girls between the ages of 0 and 19, according to a news release from the county Emergency Management Department. Another 12 are women between the ages of 20 and 39, three are boys between 0 and 19 and 14 are men between 20 and 39.
All of those who have been contacted so far are stable and self-isolating, according to the county.