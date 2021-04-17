The Whitman County Department of Health on Friday rescinded its emergency order issued earlier this month which limits outdoor social gatherings to 10 people, clearing the way for Washington state rules that allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 15.
The limit is dictated by the county’s Phase 2 status. Whitman County was moved back one phase on Monday because of rising coronavirus case and hospitalization numbers.
Whitman County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing its total to 4,074. Deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus remained steady at 47 and 100 respectively.
No new virus cases were reported in Asotin or Garfield counties Friday.
In the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 16 new cases were reported. There were nine in Nez Perce County, four in Latah County, two in Lewis County and one in Clearwater County.