One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County on Thursday, though the overall number of cases logged in the area remained relatively low.
The death was the 38th in Whitman County; no other details about the death were announced. The county also announced three additional cases.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 25 cases Thursday, with 13 of those in Latah County, eight in Nez Perce County, and two apiece in Clearwater and Idaho counties. The five-county region has seen a total of 8,401 cases, though only 545 of those are considered open cases.
No new cases were reported in Asotin, Garfield or Lewis counties.