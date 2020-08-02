COLFAX — Whitman County received two new positive COVID-19 results on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 90.
Both individuals are stable and self-isolating, according to the health department.
The cases involve a man between the ages of 40-50, and a man who is between the ages of 60-79.
“Current COVID-19 activity highlights the need for individuals to maintain social distancing and personal vigilance,” stated a news release. “Masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Numbers for other health departments in the region were not updated Saturday.