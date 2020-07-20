Another six cases of coronavirus were reported in Whitman County on Sunday bringing that jurisdiction’s total to 66.
All of the patients involved in the new cases are stable and self-isolating in their homes along with 13 others who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a news release from Whitman County on Sunday. Another 47 have recovered.
Three of the new coronavirus patients are women between the ages of 20-39. One is a male who is 19 years old or younger. Another is a man between the ages of 60 and 79. The sixth is a man who is 80 years old or older.