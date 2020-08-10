Whitman County reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the southeastern Washington county’s total to 122 cases since the pandemic began this winter.
The latest patients are two men between the ages of 0-19, three men between the ages of 20-39, one woman between the ages of 20-39 and one woman between the ages of 40-59. All of the patients are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release issued by Whitman County Director of Emergency Management Bill Tensfeld.
Whitman County Public Health officials continue to encourage social distancing and personal vigilance and remind the public that “masks are an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
No other public health officials in the eight county region covering southeast Washington and north central Idaho updated their COVID-19 data Sunday.
Idaho reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, which is the lowest number of new cases reported by the state since June 27 when 171 cases were reported. Two more Idahoans died because of the disease, the state reported Sunday. Through Sunday there have been 24,671 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 237 Idahoans have lost their lives because of COVID-19.
There were 201 Idahoans hospitalized as of Aug. 5, the most recent data available from the state, because of COVID-19, according to the state’s Novel Coronavirus website. There have been 999 Idahoans hospitalized because of the respiratory disease since the pandemic began this winter. There were 45 new hospitalizations according to state data between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5. The state reported 48 people were in an intensive care unit on Aug. 5 because of COVID-19.
Washington reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, but no new deaths associated with the disease were reported. Washington has had a total of 6,001 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Around the Northwest, Oregon reported 263 new cases Sunday and one more death because of COVID-19. Montana reported 63 new cases and no new deaths Sunday.
The CDC, whose data lags behind one day, reported Sunday that through Saturday there have been 4,974,959 Americans known to have contracted the disease. The CDC reported 54,590 new cases Saturday and 1,064 more deaths. There have been 161,284 Americans die of COVID-19 since the first official death from the disease was recorded on Feb. 29. An average of 995.58 Americans have died per day between Feb. 29 and Aug. 8 from COVID-19, a span of 162 days.