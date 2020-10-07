North central Idaho recorded 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 26 in Latah County and one student at Lewiston High School. And Whitman County reported its first death associated with the ongoing pandemic.
Public health officials in Whitman County reported Tuesday afternoon that a woman between the ages of 60 and 79 died because of complications from COVID-19. A news release said the patient had underlying health conditions. No other details were released.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson notified parents and guardians in an email Tuesday morning of the positive test from a high school student.
“The school and district have been in contact with Public Health and anyone identified as a close contact of the diagnosed individual will be notified and information will be provided to that person detailing their next steps,” Donaldson said in the message. “School and classes will remain open in the green phase and appropriate building cleaning/disinfection has been completed.”
In a call to the Lewiston Tribune, Donaldson said the school district learned of the diagnosis from the student’s family, and that the student is doing well and recovering at home. The student had been out of school for “some time,” he said, a fact that hopefully minimizes the risk that other students were exposed.
Donaldson also said that the district’s two positive cases with students and two positive cases with staff members is a relatively good result five weeks into the school year, especially since it has more than 5,000 students and hundreds of employees.
“I knock on wood every single day,” he said, adding that everyone in the district has been doing a good job with face coverings and social distancing.
His email encouraged families to watch for symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus in their children, including body aches; a fever; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; sore throat, congestion or a runny nose; new loss of taste or smell; unusual fatigue; headache; cough; and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
“Loss of taste or smell is very specific to COVID-19 and may be described as food tasting bland, rather than not being able to taste,” Donaldson wrote. “Many of these symptoms can be seen with other conditions such as allergies, (and) we ask that you seek medical evaluation for your student if they identify with any of these symptoms.”
According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District, 21 of the cases in Latah County were in the 19-29 age demographic that includes many students at the University of Idaho, which has been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 diagnoses. The other cases included one person between the ages of 13 and 17, and one each in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
Clearwater County registered 10 new cases with five men and five women — two each were in the 18-29, 30s, 40s and 50s age groups, and one each were in their 70s and 80s, according to Public Health. In Nez Perce County, nine new cases emerged in seven males and two females. One each was in the 0-4, 13-17, 30s and 60s age groups, while two were in their 50s and three were between the ages of 18 and 29.
Idaho County added five cases, all among women, with two between the ages of 18 and 29 and one each in their 40s, 50s and 60s. Lewis County had two women test positive. One was between the ages of 18 and 29 and the other was in her 30s. In all, the district’s five counties have 1,491 cases.
Besides the death reported Tuesday, Whitman County also announced nine new cases, bringing the total there to 1,412.
Among the eight men who tested positive in Whitman County, six were aged 20-39, one was 40-59 and one was 60-79. The other case was a woman older than the age of 80. Two of the cases required hospitalization, according to a news release that detailed several outbreaks in the county. They included Washington State University Greek housing (107 cases), WSU dorms (22 cases), long-term care facilities (six facilities, 18 cases), schools (one school, five cases), and “other” (one facility, three cases), according to the news release.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury reported eight new cases with six men and two women over the last three days, with two coming Sunday, three Monday and three Tuesday. Two each were in their 20s, 50s and 60s, and one each was in their 30s and 80s.
None were hospitalized, he said. Two are employees at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston, and two are employees at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. The long-term care facility in Clarkston has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 over the last three weeks that has led to one resident death. Its Lewiston counterpart was the scene of an earlier outbreak that led to three resident deaths.
And Garfield County Health District Administrator Martha Lanman reported no new cases Tuesday, adding that all 14 county residents who have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic have fully recovered.
