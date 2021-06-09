Whitman County reported a new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 50.
No details about the person who died were released. The county also added six new positive tests.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District added five new cases Tuesday. Three were in Nez Perce County and there was one apiece in Clearwater and Idaho counties.
With the latest Whitman County death added in, COVID-19 has claimed 190 lives in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington since March 2020.