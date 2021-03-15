One death from COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County on Monday, bringing the total of fatalities, to date, to 46.
The county also received 60 new positive test results over the weekend for an updated total of 3,654, the Whitman County Public Health Department reported.
Asotin County Public Health reported three new cases Monday, for a total of 1,333. The county's 14-day case count is 18.
In Idaho, Public Health – Idaho North Central District recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and no deaths. The increases included two new cases in Idaho County; 12 in Latah County and 11 in Nez Perce County.
* Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall today to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The hourlong event begins at 11 a.m. PDT. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
* The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing today about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccine in Idaho and then will answer questions from the media. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/38JOGCn.
American Sign Language Interpretation will be available at the briefing. Attendees can pin the appropriate window to the top of their display, so it is always visible.