COLFAX — Whitman County received four new positive COVID-19 test results Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 80.
Two of the cases are women, one between the ages of 20-39 and the other between the ages of 40-59. The other two are men, one between the ages of 20-39 and the other is in the 40-59 age range. All are stable and self-isolating, public health officials said.
No new cases were added Saturday in Asotin or Garfield counties. Asotin has held steady at 22, while Garfield County has two.
According to the Idaho state website, Clearwater County now has 14 cases, Idaho County is at 24, Latah County is listed at 65 cases, and Nez Perce County has 122 total cases.