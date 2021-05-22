Whitman County reported its 49th death related to COVID-19 on Friday — the first such death in the county since May 3.
No details about the person who died were released.
The eight counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added a total of 11 new cases Friday. That included three in Idaho County, two apiece in Latah and Nez Perce counties, one in Lewis County and three in Whitman County.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask inside or outside, except in certain locations (health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools and public transportation).
This proclamation clarifies that business owners may adopt an “honor system” and may assume that any customer who is not wearing a face covering has been fully vaccinated.
Business owners and local authorities have the option to require that customers wear a face covering, and that local authorities may not prohibit business owners from requiring that their customers wear a face covering.