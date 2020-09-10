The death attributed to COVID-19 at the Orchards branch of Prestige Care on Tuesday has yet to show up in Public Health–Idaho North Central District’s coronavirus monitoring and tracking website statistics because the district hasn’t received notification of the death from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Public health reports deaths upon notification from the state department of health and welfare vital statistics,” health district spokeswoman Tara Macke said. “Deaths are reported once Public Health is notified of a death certificate that confirms the death is COVID-19 related.”
Whitman County was once again the leader in new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, reporting 26 new positive tests, though there is a delay in receiving lab results that “artificially reduced” the county’s new case numbers, Whitman County Public Health director Troy Henderson said.
There were five other new cases of COVID-19 reported by public health officials in three counties in north central Idaho on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, the district has reported 702 cases and 19 deaths from the virus. Health officials consider 352 of those cases to be active, and 331 people are considered to have recovered.
Whitman County has had 870 cases of the disease. Most of the county’s cases have occurred in the past three weeks, largely a result of four outbreaks at Greek housing and Washington State University dormitories, long-term care and other congregate living settings, Henderson said.
The new cases Wednesday include three females and two males between the ages of 0 and 19; eight men and eight women ages 20-39; two women and one man between the ages of 40-59; one woman between the ages of 60-79 and one woman older than 80. All are said to be self-isolating and stable.
No one is hospitalized in Whitman County, and no deaths caused by COVID-19 have been reported there. Only two people in the county have been hospitalized with the disease that has killed more than 189,000 Americans since Feb. 29.
Nez Perce County added two new cases Wednesday. A man and a woman in their 30s tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total to 349 cases. Public health officials have reported 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Nez Perce County. There are 174 active cases of the virus in the county, and 156 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.
Lewis County also reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing that county’s total to 10. The new cases include a woman and a man in their 40s. Six cases are considered active, and four people have recovered from the disease.
Clearwater County reported one new case, bringing that county’s total to 27. The new case is a male between the ages of 10-19. Health officials said 10 cases in the county are active and 17 people have recovered from the disease.
Idaho and Latah counties in Idaho and Asotin and Garfield counties in southeast Washington did not report any new COVID-19 cases or deaths on Wednesday. Asotin County has had four hospitalizations because of the disease and two deaths.
Idaho reported 329 new cases Wednesday and 17 more deaths, bringing the Gem State’s totals to 34,310 cases and 406 deaths. As of Monday, Idaho reports 158 Idahoans are hospitalized in 46 hospitals across the state, and 51 Idahoans are in intensive care units. Idaho reports 1,535 total hospitalizations caused by the virus.
Washington reported 464 new cases of the disease Wednesday, bringing the Evergreen state’s total to 78,009 cases. The state also reported 25 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,978. Washington reports 6,966 people have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic began.
