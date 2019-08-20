COLFAX — The Whitman County commissioners will hold a public hearing in September regarding their plans to take advantage of a new source of affordable housing funds.
The hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Sept. 3 at the commissioners chamber at the county courthouse.
The Washington Legislature approved the new funding mechanism earlier this year. It lets city and/or county governments redirect a small portion of the state’s 6.5 percent sales and use tax.
The Whitman commissioners intend to access the maximum amount of funding available under the new law, or 0.0146 percent.
“It should be in the neighborhood of $100,000 to $115,000 per year,” said Commissioner Dean Kinzer, during Monday’s commission meeting.
To tap into the funding, the commissioners will need to adopt a 0.0146 percent affordable housing sales tax. That ordinance is the subject of the Sept. 3 public hearing.
If the commissioners enact the tax, it would not increase the burden on local consumers; instead, the money would come out of the tax receipts generated by the 6.5 percent state sales tax.
“A portion of the money that already goes to the state would be sent back to us,” said Commissioner Art Swannack.
The funding can be used for homeless shelters, low-income rent subsidies and other affordable housing opportunities throughout the county, including the incorporated towns.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.