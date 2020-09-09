Whitman County officials say COVID-19 still surging

Whitman County officials say a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases the past two days is no reason to think the virus is under control.
The county reported six new cases of the virus Monday and another nine Tuesday. That’s down from 56 on Saturday and a record 67 on Sunday.
However, Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said the sudden decrease most likely stems from delays in reporting lab results.
Moreover, with the Washington National Guard beginning to test students at Washington State University this week, he expects the case load to continue to climb.
“We anticipate higher numbers,” Henderson said. “We should probably start seeing that Thursday or Friday, although that depends on how much use there is (of the WSU testing). But we don’t have any reason to think the number of cases is going down.”
As of Tuesday, Whitman County was reporting a total of 844 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 713 cases, or 544 percent, since the county surge began three weeks ago.
“Probably 90 percent of those are in the 18 to 25 age group,” Henderson said.
During a conference call with local health officials Tuesday morning, WSU officials said the National Guard will do coronavirus testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, while Cougar Health will offer testing Monday through Friday.
Collectively, the two groups have capacity to test 300 to 400 people per day. The plan is to focus on testing students this week, but that will eventually be expanded to include any WSU faculty, students or staff.
As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Henderson said most of the people being infected in Whitman County have experienced relatively mild symptoms and have recovered at home. Only two people have needed hospital care, and there have been no deaths.
Over the past five months, the Washington Department of Health has assigned two COVID-19 deaths to Whitman County, Henderson said, but neither report was accurate. One involved a former Whitman County resident who contracted the virus several weeks after moving to an assisted living facility in the Tri-Cities region. The other individual “was assigned to us for no apparent reason. He had no connection to Whitman County.”
Because such a large proportion of the Whitman County cases involve younger adults, Henderson said, the hospitalization rate here has been much lower than in other parts of the state.
During Tuesday’s conference call, Travis Nichols with the REDi Healthcare Coalition in Spokane said slightly more than 4 percent of available hospital beds in eastern Washington are currently occupied by patients testing positive for COVID-19.
While that’s down from a peak of 7.8 percent, Nichols said, “there is some concern out there.”
Based on Whitman County’s experience to date, Henderson said, COVID-19 hasn’t been a huge burden on the health care system or cause for concern.
However, “there’s an asterisk to that,” he said.
The virus is a highly contagious disease that, left unchecked, has the potential to infect vulnerable populations and cause serious health problems and death. Moreover, “there’s a lot we don’t know about COVID-19,” Henderson said, so there’s a danger that people who have mild symptoms today may still experience long-term health problems related to the disease.
“We just don’t know,” he said. “So if I were a healthy 20-year-old, knowing what I know, I don’t think I’d be as cavalier about it as others are being.”
